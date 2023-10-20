Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,648 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. CL King began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.94.

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,302.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,302.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,352 shares of company stock worth $1,035,497. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $72.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.83. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $70.95 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The company has a market capitalization of $96.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

