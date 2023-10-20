MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.67.
Get Our Latest Research Report on MEI Pharma
MEI Pharma Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at MEI Pharma
In other news, major shareholder Anson Funds Management Lp purchased 48,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $329,211.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 864,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,919,687.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of MEI Pharma
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at $28,000. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 24.8% during the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 13,250,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,623 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MEI Pharma during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 26.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 233,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 49,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.
MEI Pharma Company Profile
MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MEI Pharma
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- 3 High Dividend Stocks To Beat Treasury Yields
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- United Airlines Shares Fall Despite Solid Quarter
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Housing Starts Up, Homebuilders Down as Mortgage Rates Soar
Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.