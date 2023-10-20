MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.67.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at MEI Pharma

Shares of NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $6.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.83. MEI Pharma has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $8.60.

In other news, major shareholder Anson Funds Management Lp purchased 48,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $329,211.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 864,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,919,687.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MEI Pharma

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at $28,000. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 24.8% during the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 13,250,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,623 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MEI Pharma during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 26.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 233,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 49,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.