MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MELI. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 14.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 366,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,617,000 after acquiring an additional 45,580 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 10.3% during the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 25,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth approximately $369,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in MercadoLibre by 89.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. New Street Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,643.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $32.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,147.46. 123,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,908. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,295.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,261.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $792.46 and a 1-year high of $1,451.56. The firm has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

