Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Cut by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 46.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,720 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $100.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $254.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.94. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.36 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 239.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.68.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

