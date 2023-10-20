Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 138,150 Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 467,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,150 shares during the period. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 9.02% of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF worth $18,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,693,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,847,000 after acquiring an additional 159,861 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 372,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,104,000 after purchasing an additional 117,815 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,169,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 358,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,097,000 after buying an additional 68,963 shares during the period. Finally, Truadvice LLC increased its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 437.2% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 42,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 34,334 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $39.42. 6,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,254. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 1 year low of $34.33 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.81 million, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.2039 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

