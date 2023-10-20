Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 22,342 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,342 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.09. 1,491,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,677,686. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.37 and a 12-month high of $81.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

