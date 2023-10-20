Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 2,356 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 70.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,721 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.2% during the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,008,000 after buying an additional 11,532 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 749.5% in the second quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 9.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.52.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $4.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $863.00. 624,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,096. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $429.17 and a 1 year high of $925.91. The firm has a market cap of $356.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $854.50 and its 200 day moving average is $798.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

