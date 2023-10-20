Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 37,408 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,408 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $6,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 180.1% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BKLN remained flat at $20.96 during trading hours on Friday. 1,192,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,513,545. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $21.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.95.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

