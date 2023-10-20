Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 38,875 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,875 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 360,509,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,428,712,000 after buying an additional 69,509,114 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,718,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,058,000 after acquiring an additional 27,720,388 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,342,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,942 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,448,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715,170 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,372,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,528,000 after purchasing an additional 330,068 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS GOVT traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.60. The stock had a trading volume of 47,828,410 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.75.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0486 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

