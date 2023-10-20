Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 443 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 98,608.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,883,117,000 after acquiring an additional 96,674,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,249,634,000 after buying an additional 129,335 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,664,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,778,039,000 after buying an additional 41,280 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,463,536,000 after acquiring an additional 15,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK traded down $8.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $614.13. 202,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,611. The stock has a market cap of $91.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $668.44 and a 200-day moving average of $679.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $570.94 and a 52 week high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.75.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

