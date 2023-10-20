Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 59,370 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 86.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,370 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $7,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VGIT traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,565,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,258. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.57. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.138 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

