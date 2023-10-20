Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 10,845 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,845 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 2.35% of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF worth $12,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 492,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after acquiring an additional 35,804 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 73,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JHMD stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,289. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.91. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $32.30. The firm has a market cap of $474.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.85.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

