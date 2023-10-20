Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 1,350 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 301,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,910,000 after buying an additional 95,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.74.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,728,043.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,327.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,539 shares of company stock valued at $5,606,179 over the last three months. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of VEEV stock traded down $3.06 on Friday, reaching $199.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,693. The company has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.85, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.76 and a 12-month high of $225.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.59.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 24.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.