Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 3,048 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,173,000 after purchasing an additional 140,493 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,181,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,468,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,351 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,081,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,458,347,000 after purchasing an additional 240,423 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

IJR stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.21. 1,724,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,923,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.96 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

