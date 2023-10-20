Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 3,862 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.30% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $10,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 348.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

OMFL traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,257 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.