Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 109.5% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 209.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of BSX stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,965,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,130,470. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $55.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.23.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $795,690.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,578 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $795,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,578 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $598,722.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,067.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 330,990 shares of company stock worth $17,435,124. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. CL King started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.