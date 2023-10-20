Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,313 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 0.6% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $18,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,057,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,909,876,000 after acquiring an additional 27,699,624 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,999,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970,882 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,504,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,302,000 after buying an additional 3,098,930 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,547,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,615,000 after buying an additional 2,070,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,598,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,523,000 after buying an additional 1,048,376 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.78. The company had a trading volume of 728,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,539. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $46.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.98.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1336 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

