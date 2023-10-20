Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $20,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 63.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.34. The stock had a trading volume of 89,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,349. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $167.13 and a 1 year high of $245.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.75 and its 200-day moving average is $226.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

