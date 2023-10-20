Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,390 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up about 0.5% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.35% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $15,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $111,628,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,500,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,587 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,961 shares in the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,227,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,792 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SRLN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.51. 274,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,073,260. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.55. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.