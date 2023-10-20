Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 865,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,671 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.47% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $65,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 114.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BIV traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.80. 221,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,113. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $77.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.72.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

