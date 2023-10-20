Merit Financial Group LLC Has $10.32 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $10,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

IYW traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.19. The stock had a trading volume of 299,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,090. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $114.17.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

