Merit Financial Group LLC Has $12.46 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 458,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $12,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 185.0% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,427. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $22.87 and a one year high of $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.50.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

