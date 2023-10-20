Merit Financial Group LLC Has $13.89 Million Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,528 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $13,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9,066.4% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,949,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,895,608 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $88,102,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $78,338,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,654,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,677,000 after purchasing an additional 334,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,103,000.

ESGU stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.63. The stock had a trading volume of 135,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,626. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $80.72 and a one year high of $101.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.3992 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

