Merit Financial Group LLC Has $156.57 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 873,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 64,024 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 5.1% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.10% of United Parcel Service worth $156,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.96.

UPS stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.75. The company had a trading volume of 748,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,291,880. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.54 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The stock has a market cap of $130.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

