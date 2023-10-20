Merit Financial Group LLC Has $17.17 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,175 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $17,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. KWB Wealth grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,770,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,476,000 after buying an additional 434,818 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $371,000. BCS Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 101,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 62.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 112,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 43,342 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.56. 280,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,334,321. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $44.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.20.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

