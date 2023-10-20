Merit Financial Group LLC Has $189.62 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 670,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $189,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of VUG traded down $3.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $269.96. 234,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,266. The business has a fifty day moving average of $280.08 and a 200-day moving average of $272.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $206.72 and a 1-year high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.