Merit Financial Group LLC Has $19.40 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,798 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $19,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,166,000 after buying an additional 30,551,322 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74,137,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,771,000 after buying an additional 235,494 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,095,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,315,000 after buying an additional 617,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 23,476,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,455,000 after acquiring an additional 355,158 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $42.31. 3,015,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,089,052. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $47.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.63. The stock has a market cap of $104.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.