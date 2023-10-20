Merit Financial Group LLC Has $21.87 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 51.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,226 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 0.7% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $21,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,479,060,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded down $4.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $355.68. The stock had a trading volume of 21,541,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,362,547. The company’s fifty day moving average is $366.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.22. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $259.08 and a 52 week high of $387.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

