Merit Financial Group LLC Has $219.46 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,021,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298,782 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 7.1% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.47% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $219,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortune 45 LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $69.67. 1,090,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,149,087. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $68.30 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.43.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

