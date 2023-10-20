Merit Financial Group LLC Has $4.82 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,275 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.44. 2,056,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,171,320. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.69. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.29 and a 12 month high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

