Merit Financial Group LLC Has $5.17 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,254,116,000 after purchasing an additional 207,099,787 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,813,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,371,000 after acquiring an additional 19,060 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,296,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,051 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 937,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,931,000 after purchasing an additional 37,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 619,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,468,000 after purchasing an additional 101,451 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT stock traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.33. 29,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,333. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.72 and its 200-day moving average is $198.55. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $168.00 and a 52 week high of $215.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

