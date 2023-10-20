Merit Financial Group LLC Has $5.42 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,633 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,607.7% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VBR traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $153.29. The stock had a trading volume of 105,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,681. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.94 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.41 and a 200-day moving average of $161.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

