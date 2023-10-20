Merit Financial Group LLC Has $5.46 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,590 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 455,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,669,000 after purchasing an additional 35,691 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,962,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,943 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David Kennon Inc grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 149,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.53. 310,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,681. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $36.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.29.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

