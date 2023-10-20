Merit Financial Group LLC Has $5.60 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in S&P Global by 96,853.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,968,857,000 after buying an additional 635,351,035 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,744,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,875,846,000 after acquiring an additional 549,673 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,329,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,216,570,000 after purchasing an additional 145,038 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,368,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,628,000 after purchasing an additional 188,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,940,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,042,765,000 after purchasing an additional 23,949 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $5.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $352.42. The stock had a trading volume of 351,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,799. The firm has a market cap of $112.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $287.31 and a 12 month high of $428.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $379.32 and its 200 day moving average is $377.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.72%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.79, for a total value of $78,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,363.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.79, for a total transaction of $78,358.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,363.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $3,805,920.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,831,454.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,857 shares of company stock worth $8,152,514 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SPGI

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.