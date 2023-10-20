Merit Financial Group LLC Has $6.84 Million Stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 154.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,824 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $6,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BTT. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 60,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after buying an additional 24,154 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.34. 44,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,787. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $19.16 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.64.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Cuts Dividend

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

