Merit Financial Group LLC Has $62.99 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $62,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,159,000 after acquiring an additional 18,317 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,129,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,934,000 after buying an additional 14,386 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $4.03 on Friday, reaching $424.36. 1,527,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,141,771. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $365.10 and a one year high of $461.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $440.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $434.27.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

