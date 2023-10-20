Merit Financial Group LLC Has $8.52 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,134 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $8,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 26,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.63. 84,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,229. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $127.79 and a 1-year high of $157.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.76.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.