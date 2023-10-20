Merit Financial Group LLC Has $86.49 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 761.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,281,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,132,501 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.8% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $86,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.58. 11,134,526 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.33 and its 200 day moving average is $67.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.