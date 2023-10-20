Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 118.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,958 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.57% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $8,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,642.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 955.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:JMBS traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.10. The company had a trading volume of 47,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,917. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $47.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day moving average of $45.18.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

