Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 160.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,848 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $8,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $80,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 122.2% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,090,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,050. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.91 and a 52 week high of $33.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day moving average is $32.29.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

