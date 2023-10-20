Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,031 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up 0.7% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $22,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,631,420,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,141. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $93.48 and a 52 week high of $107.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.06.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

