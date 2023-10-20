Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 513,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,000. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.09% of Medical Properties Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.46.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

MPW traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $4.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,002,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,852,788. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.94.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 545.45%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

