Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 18,179 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,179 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $21,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VTV stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.85. The company had a trading volume of 680,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,645. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.89 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $95.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.69.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

