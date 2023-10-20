Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 6,767 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $24,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 982,451.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,218,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,772,429,000 after acquiring an additional 50,213,109 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 479.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,707,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,714,000 after acquiring an additional 24,582,578 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051,296 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,348,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,999,000 after buying an additional 3,901,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 176.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,609,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,899,000 after buying an additional 3,583,785 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,343,852 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.10. The stock has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

