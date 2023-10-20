Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 7,149 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.30. 1,086,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,464,379. The company has a market cap of $259.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. William Blair assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $189.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.25.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

