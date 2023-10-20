Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 732 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 47.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.07.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ HON traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $183.02. The company had a trading volume of 795,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,973. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.21 and its 200 day moving average is $194.51. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.52 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

