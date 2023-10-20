Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $16,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 91.9% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 90.3% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS EFG traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $84.07. The stock had a trading volume of 20,840,881 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

