Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 908,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,321,000 after acquiring an additional 16,399 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 248,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,789,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter.

EFAV stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.00. The stock had a trading volume of 476,510 shares. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.74.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

