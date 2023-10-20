Merit Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,021 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $24,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,222,031,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,826,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,983 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 67.0% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,111,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,733,000 after buying an additional 7,269,249 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after buying an additional 15,245,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,689,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,029,550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.92. The stock had a trading volume of 362,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,264. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $63.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.76 and its 200 day moving average is $59.37.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

