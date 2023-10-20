Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 1,382 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.43% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $6,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,235,000. Wealth CMT acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,627,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1,778.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 781,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,507,000 after buying an additional 739,896 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,690,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,669,000 after buying an additional 506,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 54.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,222,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,943,000 after buying an additional 433,106 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.19. The stock had a trading volume of 96,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,343. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.81. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.12. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

